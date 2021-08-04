GoGo, no more, because you can now watch TikToks on every American Airlines flight.

Yup, you read that right. According to a press release, the airline has started providing access to the app as part of its in-flight entertainment options. Which means everyone will be able to watch Brittany Broski for 30-minute increments for the foreseeable future. Free of charge!

"Faster Wi-Fi allows us to deliver diverse inflight entertainment options and invest in innovative partnerships with platforms like TikTok," AA Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products Clarissa Sebastian said. "Customers play the lead role in helping us better understand what content they want during their inflight experience and TikTok is one of the platforms they love on the ground."

She added, "We're thrilled to work with Viasat [inflight internet services] to give customers free access to TikTok while they're in the air as well."

Granted, it's unclear whether the "promotion" means TikTok will become a permanent inflight offering, but we're definitely stoked on the news — so long as it's safe for air travel, obviously. After all, who needs movies when you can just watch the evolution of Jeff Bezos' supervillain laugh, right?

Read American Airlines' full announcement, here.