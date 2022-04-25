After Amber Heard ’s lawyer made claims in court that the actress used Milani makeup to cover her bruises from ex-husband Johnny Depp , the makeup brand itself has responded. In a TikTok video, Milani states that the makeup palette in question wasn’t released until after Heard and Depp divorced.

Heard and Depp are currently in court after Depp sued Heard for defamation, following her Washington Post op-ed from 2018 where she mentions being an abuse survivor (though he wasn’t named). Heard answered his defamation lawsuit with a lawsuit of her own, alleging that he abused her during their marriage, according to Insider .

According to Yahoo! News , Heard’s lawyer, J. Ben Rottenborn, claimed in his opening statement that Heard used Milani’s All In One Correcting Kit to cover bruises left by Depp during their marriage. “This was what she used,” Rottenborn said while holding the compact for the court to see. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

Milani, however, said on TikTok that the product was released in 2017 — Heard and Depp divorced in 2016 . The video, which was posted last week, shows internal documents from the makeup brand that clearly display the product’s release date. The caption reads, “You asked us... let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” And while the kitschy music and overly youthful display of information is a bit off-putting for such a serious trial, the facts are there.

@milanicosmetics You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics

Heard and Rottenborn’s statement claimed that the actress had used the product throughout her relationship, dating back to about 2014, which Milani shot down. Is it possible that Heard was using a similar project and mis-identified it to her lawyer? Totally. Could Milani have made a slightly more professional statement on the matter? Yes.

This case has garnered a lot of attention over the years and especially now. It’s been consumed by the media and the public in grand fashion — and not in a good way. While some spectators are quick to defend one side or the other, many would rather stand back and not pass judgments about a situation they don’t know the intimate details of. At the end of the day, we are just that: spectators.

The couple remains in court with the case as it progresses.