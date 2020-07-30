There's an old music industry adage that says you have your whole life to write your first album and then a year and a half to put out the second — but does that really apply if you're A. G. Cook and put out seven at once?

The PC Music label head and Charli XCX's right hand man has announced his latest project, 7G, a massive 49-track album spread across seven discs. Broken up into segments by instrument, Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word and Extreme Vocals, Cook's abundant treasure trove of new material seams to encompass a wide breadth of his work, from maximalist pop to experimental electronic compositions and probably a bunch of other left field additions we never saw coming.

7G features just as wide of a selection of covers too, from pop girlies like Taylor Swift, Sia and Charli to renditions of Blur, The Strokes and Smashing Pumpkins, with added vocal features from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe and Alaska Reid if that was already enough name dropping for you.

The mammoth new project arrives August 12th, and comes available as a Deluxe Box Set with extra music, project files, artwork and a special access card to the listening party and afterparty on August 6th (in case 49 new tracks wasn't enough for you). Listen to a seven-minute megamix of 7G, below, and check out the full tracklist in its full multi-disc glory.

A. G. Cook - 7G Disc 1 - A. G. Drums 1.A-Z 2.Acid Angel 3.H2O 4.Drum Solo 5.Nu Crush 6.Gemstone Break 7.Silver Disc 2 - A. G. Guitar 1.Gold Leaf 2.Being Harsh 3.Undying 4.Drink Blood 5.Lil Song 6.Beetlebum (Blur cover) 7.Superstar (Live at Secret Sky) Disc 3 - A. G. Supersaw 1.Mad Max 2.Illuminated Biker Gang 3.Soft Landing 4.Overheim 5.DJ Every Night 6.Car Keys 7.Dust Disc 4 - A. G. Piano 1.Oracle 2.Note Velocity 3.Windows 4.Feeling 5.Waldhammer 6.Polyphloisboisterous 7.Anything Could Happen Disc 5 - A. G. Nord 1.Behind Glass 2.Oohu 3.The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover) 4.Triptych Demon 5.Official (Charli XCX cover) 6.Crimson 7.Life Speed Disc 6 - A. G. Spoken Word 1.Could It Be 2.The End Has No End (The Strokes cover) 3.No Yeah 4.Green Beauty 5.Unreal 6.2021 7.Hold On Disc 7 - A. G. Extreme Vocals 1.Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover) 2.Chandelier (Sia cover) 3.Idyll (Life Sim cover) 4.Show Me What 5.Somers Tape 6.Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover) 7. Alright 7. Alright