After a rocky start, festivals have returned in full. At its core, live music emphasizes the desire for human connection through a shared love for the sounds that move us. Afropunk has evolved since its start in 2005 and has grown from its Brooklyn home into a worldwide experience, with festivals in Atlanta, Paris, South Africa and more.

Every year, thousands flock to Commodore Barry Park for a chance to see some of the best and brightest acts across all genres. The fashion is stunning, the people are incredible and the music never stops. Highlights included Lucky Daye's sensual serenades, Pink Siifu's jazz-punk fusion and Doechii's stunning display of star power.

Below, check out some of the most beautiful people that came together at Afropunk Brooklyn 2022, and the acts that made it possible.

Doechii