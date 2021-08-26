With the 2021 Met Gala just around the corner, people have been curious about which celebs would be invited to the event, which is especially prestigious this year thanks to a dramatic COVID-related scale down. As such, an alleged seating chart went viral earlier this week for appearing to place influencers like Charli D'Amelio and Emma Chamberlain in prominent positions next to people like Kylie Jenner and The Weeknd.
However, the one placement that initially drew the most outrage was Addison Rae, who was spotted at the head of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's table.
But after the chart was eventually debunked as 100% false, people were quick to turn around and start memeing Addison's fake placement. And the most prevalent joke? A scenario in which Mother Monster would mistake her for a waitress serving champagne.
Needless to say, the memes ended up making their way to Addison herself. And while some would've taken offense to all of the jokes, the TikToker decided to use it as an opportunity to poke fun at herself by retweeting a viral post and writing, "I would do anything for u @ladygaga."
Gaga, however, has yet to respond to any of the memes.
Photo via Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
