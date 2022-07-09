Addison Rae's dad is being accused of "misleading" a 25-year-old into an affair.

On Thursday, Page Six published an interview with an LA woman named Renée Ash, who claimed she dated 46-year-old Monty Lopez for five months after he said he was "in the process of getting a divorce" to the TikTok superstar's mother, Sherri Easterling.

“He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,” she said, before alleging that Lopez "even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real."

However, Ash said their relationship came to an end this past week after he was accused of hitting on several other girls, including an apparent 19-year-old who he appears to caress in leaked video footage. She also shared alleged screenshots of messages in which Lopez seemingly talks about his "weird relationship" with Easterling, who he remarried in 2017 after being on-and-off for years.

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has,” Ash said. “And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

Not only that, but Ash went on to talk about their alleged relationship, claiming that it was affected by Lopez's jealousy and his poor handling of her pregnancy scare last month.

“Addison and Sheri don’t deserve this and neither do the other girls he’s disrespected," Ash continued. "I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long.”



Prior to the story's publication, Easterling appeared to address the situation in an Instagram Story about how her "biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds."

"I will always do my best to protect them,” she said.

Representatives for Rae and her family have yet to respond to Ash's claims. In the meantime, you can read Page Six's full report here.