One of TikTok's most popular personalities, Addison Rae, has apparently been banned from the platform — permanently.

Rae revealed the news on Twitter last night, sharing a screenshot of a message informing her that she had been banned from TikTok for multiple violations of their community guidelines. "Well time to get a job," she joked.

According to E!, representatives for Rae said that "her account was briefly down last night then restored within the hour."

Prior to this "ban," Rae had more than 85 million followers on TikTok making her one of the platform's most popular users (Charli D'Amelio is the most followed), earning her a fair bit of celebrity including a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian and an invite to this year's Met Gala.

To be fair, Rae does have options outside of TikTok. She recently starred in the Netflix's He's All That, a reboot of the 1999 teen romcom, She's All That, and subsequently landed a multi-picture deal as a result.

So something tells us that Addison Rae will be just fine, with or without TikTok.