Since making her runway debut for WILLIENORRIS WORKSHOP early last summer, model, Aaron Philip, has had a breakout year. Gracing countless covers, starring in a music video for Miley Cyrus, appearing in campaigns for ASOS and Outdoor Voices, Philip been making waves for trans and disabled representation in the world of fashion that has earned her fans in the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Naomi Campbell to name a few.

Philip's latest milestone not only sees her starring in Nike's latest campaign for their Air Max sneaker but also casting, styling and creative directing the whole visual series. Enlisting the help of photographer and PAPER person, Myles Loftin, with Remi Odunsi on hair and makeup, the campaign centers around individuality and how models — including Ciarda, Vineeta, Mary V, Chella Man, and more — "redefine their flex."

Launched to coincide with the 33-year anniversary of Nike's iconic Air Max sneaker, the campaign espouses a philosophy of "we flex not alone — but as a force of togetherness in perpetual harmony, love, light & creativity." Set against a bold blue backdrop and clad in a variety of vibrant silhouettes, the lively campaign shines like a ray of sunshine in these admittedly dark times. It may only be her first time putting together a campaign, but Philip once again demonstrates that she is a creative force to be reckoned within the fashion community.

See below for more from the series: