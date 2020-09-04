Aaron Carter is reportedly set to make his live camming debut later tonight.

According to Page Six, Carter teased the news via Instagram by simply writing, "It's my first time! Check me out live tonight @camsoda 9pm PST."

And though he didn't go into specifics regarding his performance, a CamSoda representative told the publication that Carter plans to include a segment in which he will "eat bananas teasingly and peel some with his feet."

"He will also masturbate for a live audience for the first time ever," they added.

Carter has yet to respond to requests for comment but, in the meantime, check out his post for yourself, below.