The headlining performances are obviously the main events at Coachella. But aside from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, there are so many other incredible artists that are taking the music and arts festival's stages by storm. And music label 88rising certainly had a major bombshell of a surprise for audiences in their "Head In The Clouds Forever" event lineup: 2NE1.

The second-generation K-Pop group was one of the biggest sensations coming from the Korean music industry, gaining a huge worldwide following since their debut in 2009. But in 2016, they officially disbanded. The last time they shared a stage together was at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2015. Since then they've reunited as friends for band anniversaries and birthdays. On Saturday night, however, 88rising made all Blackjacks' (their fandom) dreams come true as CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy performed on the main stage.

Leader CL first performed some of her latest tracks as a solo artist, including her viral bop "SPICY." And in a move — à la Super Bowl HLVII Beyoncé Halftime Show— she brought out her best girls for old time's sake. The quartet sang their 2011 international hit, "I Am the Best," which they had also performed at the 2018 Winter Olympics’ closing ceremony and was featured in a Microsoft ad.

The crowd at the festival screamed, cheered and sang along, and many of those watching from home via YouTube livestream were living for this huge moment in music. Videos of the performance have also circulated online and have gotten a lot of attention from long-time K-Pop fans.

Watch some clips from the performance below.

Other 88rising artists also in the show were NIKI, Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, BIBI, and more.