Have you ever found yourself watching a 30-second dance trend on TikTok and thinking, Wow, I wish I could watch this forever? If so, you’re in luck! If not (like the rest of us), brace yourself for the oncoming torrent of 10-minute TikToks.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese internet conglomerate ByteDance, increased the maximum length of videos from three minutes to a full 10. Imagine the Mukbangs, the ASMR, the impossibly long choreography...

The update was discovered early this morning by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter. "TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory," he wrote.

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory



I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

The announcement comes not even a full year after the initial bump to three minutes, from 60 seconds before. As the bite-sized content TikTok is known for turns into a full meal, it’s likely the platform is looking to parallel YouTube’s content pool and keep users in the app for longer.

As if our weekly screen time reports weren’t damning enough already.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok rep said in a statement. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

This update is sure to unleash something, and while we’re not sure where to stand on it, we’re hopeful for the end of "follow for a part 2" TikTok.