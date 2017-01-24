



From the moment it was announced last summer, we've been anxiously awaiting Britney Ever After, Lifetime's biopic of early-00s diva turned cautionary teen stardom tale turned Instagram savant Britney Spears. We've been eagerly anticipating what will undoubtedly be a glorious hot mess detailing Spears' rise, fall, and marriage to Kevin Federline.

The new trailer for the TV film amps that anticipation even higher. Star Natasha Burnett is already on the record saying that playing Brit was "traumatic" (because Spears' life was, shocker, pretty intense). The trailer teases some iconic Brit Brit moments--pelvic-thrusting-heavy dance moves, a tight shot of the razor beginning her fateful head shave, and, of course, the gas-station paparazzi freak out. Watch it above, then go queue up Crossroads and ...Baby, One More Time, and get ready.

