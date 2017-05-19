Big Sean and Migos, respectively, have both had a pretty big year. It was only natural that the latter would appear on Big Sean's now-gold record I Decided, considering one or more members of the trio features on every single hip-hop, RnB or pop track in 2017.

In video color-graded by an editor most definitely in his blue period, Sean and Migos contemplate their sacrifices while stunting to the max in chains and aprés ski-wear. Tragedy (literally) strikes at the end, though there will be no more spoilers from me – you're just going to have to watch and see.

Pour vous, my sweets.