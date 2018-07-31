Fashion
The Kid Versions of Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Have Us Squealing

Watch Jake Wilson's "Dance To This" video.

 Michael Love Michael
2h

Filmmaker/director Jake Wilson and cinematographer Matthew Tompkins have gone and made the cutest kid-friendly version of Troye Sivan's and Ariana Grande's "Dance to This" duet... starring actual kids!

It seems to take place in what looks like a school cafeteria, where the Troye character, played by a little lad in a grey suit lip-syncs to the track on a standing microphone while other cool-looking kids around his age color and play with toys. He is soon joined by an adorable girl in a ponytail (ponytail) and denim with pink piping, who plays Ariana. Of course.

Watch them dance circles around each other, below. Squeal!

Troye approves.

