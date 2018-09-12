Ian Isiah, Moses Sumney, and Selah Marley Perform at Telfar

“Immigrant Palette” Telfar Clemens' spring 2019 show, held one year after the designer (finally) won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, was dedicated to America. Reversible t-shirts featured images from the Telfar lookbook printed over icons of Americana: stars and stripes, eagles, horses. Budweiser, a NASCAR sponsor sold in the summer as "America," provided a point of reference, while dress shirts were rendered in an "immigrant palette." And the flag, currently an object of lusty zeal, was printed on numerous garments, including on boxers attached to a sagging pair of jeans. Clemens is a genuine student of mass production and appeal; his jokes about America and capitalism and desire always land.

Related | Sonja Morgan Models Telfar

Mid-Century Modern Many of the pieces looked straight out of the '60s and '70s; like if they could talk, they would call you "cat." Collars and denim legs — panels of which can be replaced with other fabrics, depending on the wearer — were wide, while waists were high.

Everybody Make Some Noise Right Now Last season, Telfar's show was staged as a concert, with performers displaying the clothes as they played. And while this time Clemens did have models walking a runway (he showed outside at the BLADE Lounge East, a helicopter airport next to the East River) he clarified that the music is as important to the experience as the clothing. So in collaboration with South African performance collective FAKA, with whom he previously worked on a gallery performance in London, Clemens created an original composition, sung live by brand favorites Ian Isiah (who hypnotically sang the refrain "everybody make some noise right now" over and over again last season), Moses Sumney, Oyinda, Selah Marley, Hirakish, and Butch Dawson. Austin Williamson of Onyx Collective played the drums on top of the actual heliport. Indya Moore of Pose walked and vogued.