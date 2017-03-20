In a total FOMO panic, we headed out to sunny Austin, Texas for the last days of SXSW to catch a few music showcases. If your Instagram feed wasn't proof enough, let us tell you first and foremost that SXSW is anything but dead. From hitting the overcrowded Dirty Sixth and almost slipping on mixtapes to jumping in mosh pits before noon, it was quite LIT, as some might say.

Between The FADER Fort, Tidal x Atlantic Records' Make Trap Great Again, All Def's Ham On Everything, YouTube and others, we caught up with emerging stars and heavy hitters like Two Chainz, D.R.A.M., Young M.A., Mase, Mike WILL Made It, Tommy Genesis, Khalid, Super Duper Kyle, Lizzo, Kodie Shane, Salma Slims, 24HRS, Smokepurpp, Zaytoven, and Angel & Dren. Musicians, producers, press and publicists weren't the only ones invading Tejas, in the VIP mix we spotted Yes Julz, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Nico Tortorella.

Festival fashions ranging from chains, to cut offs, to braids, and even MaleCrimps were everywhere! Check out our fashionable photos from the weekend and start adding these artists to your playlists if you're not a fan already.