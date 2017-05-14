



Is that so much to ask? [skeetshoot]









They never leave [weirdwideweb]





LIVE YOUR LIVES MY BABIES [weirdwideweb]





He just does this for attention [mensrightsactivia]





Buy local [gay-meme-team]









NOOOOOOOOO [creatureguy4u]





That's not what I heard [trican]





Chuggin' that must [weirdwideweb]





Hello this is America bye [nochillatall]









Now this is how I like my brands to talk to me [neontalk]





You're perfect, you're beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista, you're a model [djmikeypop]





Season 2 of Master of None now streaming [creatureguy4u]





Go off Kyleigh [skeetshoot]





I'm so sick of these unrealistic beauty standards already [mensrightsactivia]





But is it art? [weirdwideweb]





This took me so long to figure out [weirdwideweb]





He's a-very a-sensitive guy [mensrightsactivia]











Life comes at you fast [mensrightsactivia]





: ) [mensrightsactivia]





Happy Sunday, everyone!

