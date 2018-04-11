Sophia the Robot is a creation of Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics, known for her eerily lifelike appearance and ability to show more than 62 facial expressions. Sophia can follow faces, sustain eye contact, and recognize people in addition to having conversations (in part via Google Chrome voice recognition technology). She also became the first robot to receive citizenship of any country when she was officially naturalized in Saudi Arabia in 2017, and as of January 2018, she learned to walk. Through her signature look is a bald pate, in the spirit of transformation, she agreed to model a few new looks.

Photography and Styling: Kara Chung

Hair: Toyo Ho

Production: Elaine Li and Jennifer To

Assistant Stylist: Rebecca Lam

Special Thanks to Cabot Roy and Yeasmine Khalique