Ohhh boy.

In a clip for an upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's revealed that the contests will be staging a Kardashian-themed musical, because of course:

Shea Coulee expresses excitement, saying, "I love the Kardashians. I would say it's a guilty pleasure, but I don't feel guilty about it." I feel you, Shea.



RuPaul continues, "It's a hip-hop 'herstory' lesson and a lip-sync extravaganza all rolled into one. Hashtag #KardashianTheMusical."

Indeed.

[h/t Mirror]