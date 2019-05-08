Something tells me most royals aren't that into streaming services, but I always knew Meghan and Prince Harry were Netflix people. They seem fun, and also kind of normie, right? You can very easily picture them cry-laughing along to Queer Eye. So here's a theory: that the couple named their brand new baby "Archie" (technically "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor") after the Riverdale character. Prince Harry is a redhead, after all.
The Riverdale team definitely sees the connection. "Proud to be Archie," they tweeted this morning, shortly following the big announcement. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called it the "best crossover ever." and the official Archie Comics account also got on board.
Our favorite Kiernan Shipka shouted out the royal pop culture reference, too. The next royal baby should definitely be named after a Chilling Witches of Sabrina character. I vote Zelda!
Photo via Getty
