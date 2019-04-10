We live in a time where the Kardashians dominate and define modern beauty trends. From lip fillers and face lifts to botox and boob jobs, evolving technology has ensured that no beauty standard is unattainable.



And Americans love it. A new report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that Americans spent close to $16.5 billion on plastic surgeries and other invasive procedures in 2018 alone, a four percent increase from 2017.

The most popular surgical procedures among these were breast augmentation (313,735 procedures), liposuction (258,558 procedures) and nose reshaping (213,780 procedures). Facelifts and eyelid surgeries came in close after.

The least popular procedures, however, were labiaplasty (10, 246 procedures) and breast reduction (no surprise there).



"Many surgical and minimally invasive procedures are performed in conjunction with each other," Alan Matarasso, MD, and president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons said in a press release. "For example, a facelift procedure is often complemented with injections of soft-tissue fillers. When these procedures are combined it not only provides optimal results, but it can be more economical for patients."

Of course beauty comes at a price, and none of these treatments are cheap. The national average fee for a facelift, for instance, is $7,655 and over $3,500 if you want a breast augmentation.

Money, however, doesn't seem to be a huge deterrent for those on a quest for eternal youth. The report shows that many Americans apparently opted for minimally invasive procedures, because first, there's less of a risk of anything going wrong but also because it's just cheaper. In 2018, skin clinics were inundated with requests for wrinkle treatment injections such as botox and dysport (7,437,378 procedures), and chemical peels (1,384,327 procedures).

Although the prices are relatively low ($669 for a chemical peel and $397 for botox), surgeons have hiked their fees to up to four percent from 2017, the report cites.

Still considering taking the plunge? If you're a first timer, there are several factors to consider from the cost and the type of surgery you want to get, to the location and the surgeon's experience (especially if it's an invasive procedure). You might also want to check with your insurance company for coverage options. The surgeon's fees usually don't include the costs of anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses.

"Cost is always a consideration when considering an elective surgery," Dr. Matarasso advised. "However, the least expensive procedure is the one done correctly the first time. When considering a procedure, ask your friends and family, review before and after pictures and take the time to consult with more than one board-certified ASPS member." He also added that a patient's primary focus should be selecting a plastic surgeon "who places a quality result and the patient's safety at the forefront of every procedure."

For a full breakdown of the procedures and the costs click here.