The annual LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Outfest drew to a close this weekend in Los Angeles with a screening of the upcoming movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post starring Chloe Grace Moretz.
We the Animals, based on the 2011 novel by Justin Torres tells the story of three brothers growing up in rural upstate New York and coping with their parents' tumultuous relationship, took home the Grand Jury Prize for best Narrative Feature U.S. The U.K.'s Tucked about a drag queen who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, won both the International Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature after having struck a deal with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution last week.
Best documentary feature went to When the Beat Drops which explores the "bucking" dance scene and the Audience Award going to Man Made which profiles a small group of bodybuilders as they prepare for Trans FitCon.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Audience Awards
Best Documentary Short Audience Award
Mama Dragons, Directed by Andria May-Corsini & Adam Wolffbrandt
Best Documentary Feature Audience Award
Man Made, Directed by T Cooper
Best Narrative Short Audience Award
Tooth and Nail, Directed by Sara Shaw
Best Narrative Audience Award
Tucked, Directed by Jamie Patterson
Best Episodic Series
Bonding, Created by Righter Doyle
Best Experimental Short Audience Award
These Are My Hands, Directed by Evi Tsiligaridou
Audience Award for Best First U.S. Narrative Feature
Daddy Issues, Directed by Amara Cash
Grand Jury Awards
Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize
When the Beat Drops, Directed by Jamal Sims
Documentary Feature Special Mentions
Call Her Ganda, Directed by PJ Raval
TransMilitary, Directed by Gabriel Silverman & Fiona Dawson
U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize
We the Animals, Directed by Jeremiah Zagar.
U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance
Drew Droege in Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
U.S. Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenwriting
Yen Tan for 1985
U.S. Narrative Feature Special Mention
Skate Kitchen for Ensemble Performance, Directed by Crystal Moselle
International Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize
Hard Paint, Directed by Felipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon (Brazil)
Tucked, Directed by Jamie Patterson (United Kingdom)
International Narrative Feature Special Mention
Montana, Directed by Limor Shmila (Israel)
International Narrative Short Grand Jury Prize
The Things You Think I'm Thinking, Directed by Sherren Lee (Canada)
International Narrative Short Special Mention
Dressed for Pleasure (Je fais où tu me dis), Directed by Marie de Maricourt
Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize
Between Us Two, Directed by Tan Wei Keong.
Documentary Short Special Mention
These Are My Hands, Directed by Evi Tsiligaridou
Narrative Short Grand Jury Prize
Fran This Summer, Directed by Mary Evangelista
Narrative Short Special Mentions
Tooth and Nail, Directed by Sara Shaw
Happy Birthday, Marsha!, Directed by Reina Gossett & Sasha Wortzel
Special Programming Awards
Emerging Talent
Caroline Berler for Dykes, Camera, Action
Freedom
Leilah Weinraub for Shakedown
Artistic Achievement
Anucha Boonyawatana for Malila: The Farewell Flower
Fox Inclusion Feature Film Award
Man Made, Directed by T Cooper
Fox Inclusion Short Film Award
Rani, Directed by Hammad Rizvi
Photo via Man Made