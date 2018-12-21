After crashing Cardi B's performance this Saturday at Rolling Loud, Offset hosted his second SET GALA with where his team brought Migos lyrics "straight out the jungle, no safari" to life. With all the hype surrounding his apology video, hundreds of guests arrived solely to see how the saga would unfold. The whispers of Cardi B showing up quickly subsided as the focal point with the live tiger and black panther becoming the stars of the night. From the immaculate looks, the animals, aerial dancers, gold thrones and plants throughout the massive venue, event partners Muzik, its CEO Jason Hardi and Q3 curated an experience that was a cross between the Met Gala meets Botanical Garden. The dress code "Jungle Drip" was definitely fitting as most people came in their most elaborate animal prints. Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage and Teyana Taylor were a few of his celebrity friends that stood out the most.

Photography: Brandon Almengo



