Opening Ceremony has just announced the launch of Opening Ceremony x YOOX, an exclusive summer capsule collection created in collaboration with the online lifestyle purveyors at YOOX.

YOOX — an e-commerce outlet focused on fashion, art, and design —seems like a natural fit for Opening Ceremony's Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. Drawing inspiration from the site's playful, patchwork spirit, as well as summer music festival culture, all eight pieces are whimsical, breezy, and effortlessly chic. From flow-y, sweetheart silhouettes to eye-catching florals juxtaposed with athletic-inspired flourishes, it's a colorful compromise between fashion and function that's sure to wow the festival crowd.

"We have such a personal connection to music and it has been at the center of what we do since the beginning of Opening Ceremony," Leon said per WWD, before adding, "We want people to have fun with this collection and envision people wearing these pieces at musical festivals in the summer and beyond."

The collection is available from mid-June on YOOX. Check out the pieces, below.