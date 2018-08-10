Love Bailey Shares Dance Remix of 'Hollywood Hooker'

California artist and performer, Love Bailey, has been striving to create a safe haven for fellow queer creatives on her Savage Ranch. The 21st century re-imagining of an artist colony blends communal living with healing crystal ceremonies and creative collaboration under the umbrella of Slather Collective.

Bailey has followed up her debut single "Hollywood Hooker" with a brand new remix, featuring beat-maker Wilson Shaw. Flipping the throbbing electro of the original into a bouncing house bop, Shaw takes "Hollywood Hooker" from the catwalk to the heart of the dancefloor. Emerging as a reaction to the transphobia she's faced, Bailey describes the song as "a statement reclaiming my truth, 'I am a woman now and that's not something I'm willing to compromise.'"

Listen to the PAPER premiere of Love Bailey's "Hollywood Hooker" remix, and some portraits of the Slather Factory, below.

Photography: Gina Cavan