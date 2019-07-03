Lil Nas X — the viral hitmaker behind the chart-topping "Old Town Road" — is now having to defend himself against homophobic online trolls.
On the last day of Pride month, the rapper subtly came out via Twitter.
Related | How Yeehaw Took Over the Internet
"some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote. Lil Nas then followed up with another tweet saying he "thought i made it obvious" alongside a photo of his album cover, which features a building lit up with a rainbow.
some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019
deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019
And just in case there was any confusion, Lil Nas X then responded to speculation with a series of tweets showcasing his signature brand of meme-loving humor.
just cuz i’m gay don’t mean i’m not straight— nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019
it’s true i am a guy https://t.co/7hsG0TEm8i— nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019
And though the response to his announcement appears to be overwhelmingly positive, since this is the internet, there had to be at least a few shitty homophobes in the comments — with some making nasty comments about how the "Old Town Road" line about how he's "gonna ride 'til I can't no more" was an allusion to his sexual orientation.
old town road is literally about horses.— nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019
Unfortunately, things got even uglier in his Instagram comments. Under a post celebrating "Old Town Road's" historic Billboard run, trolls piled on, writing things such as "Bruh why you gay" and "someone I looked up too [sic] as a great person who makes dope music turned gay. smh."
In true Lil Nas X fashion though, the rapper spent a good amount of time
outsmarting responding to a few of the homophobes.
Sadly, it appears as if the harassment has begun to take a toll on Lil Nas X, if a few of his latest posts are any indication.
just got news that i’m gay and i will no longer be streaming my music. i’m sorry that shit is just not ok.— nope (@LilNasX) July 2, 2019
Thankfully though, it seems as if he's getting a lot of support from fellow musicians and fans — including MNEK, Pose star Dominique Jackson, and 2020 presidential contender Pete Buttigieg. See their tweets, below.
Go krazy lil bro we love you @LilNasX https://t.co/TK5KA0ujao— Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 30, 2019
we also stan an openly gay black kid going diamond with his first single. the culture loves it. truly. @LilNasX— MNEK (@MNEK) July 1, 2019
@LilNasX has gone from viral sensation to groundbreaking musician. As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family! #pride https://t.co/H81iXxCII6— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 3, 2019
@LilNasX. Love you. I admire your strength! Much love to you my talented brother!— Dominique Jackson (@tyraaross) July 1, 2019
Photo via Getty