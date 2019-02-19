Sad news ahead: Lady Gaga and her agent fiancée Christian Carino have reportedly broken up. Rumors have swirled about the couple for a little while — Gaga attended the Grammy Awards without wearing her engagement ring, and did not thank Carino in her speech when "Shallow" took home the award for best pop duo or group performance. On Valentine's Day, Gaga unveiled an enormous rose tattoo (a reference to the use of Edith Piaf's "La vie en rose" in a pivotal scene from A Star is Born), but made no mention of Carino.

Gaga and Carino were last seen together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27th, and Carino posted a couple photo on February 3rd, just a little over two weeks ago. Gaga also shouted out Carino at her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas show the same day. But a source told People that the couple split "a bit ago."

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end," they said. "There's no long dramatic story."

Gaga has unfollowed Carino, whose account previously functioned as a de facto Gaga fan page, on Instagram. He still follows her.