Kristen Stewart is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is serving on the jury. The actress and director was also joined by Cate Blanchett, who is this year's Cannes jury president, along with fellow jury members Khadija Nin, Chang Chen, Ava DuVernay, Robert Guédiguian, Léa Seydoux, Denis Villeneuve, and Andrey Zvyagintsev. But in a series of photos, Stewart was caught posing with Blanchett in proper lesbian power suits; Stewart looking at Blanchett like she was the only woman left on earth. Naturally, the internet went wild at this very pure display of queer love.

Fans lost it over Stewart's not-subtle eye flirting. In one photo, Stewart is staring intently at Blanchett's chest, in another, she's serving some serious "come hither" side face. And who could blame her? If we were within 100 feet of Blanchett, you can bet that we'd lose our composure like ice melting on a hot day. Stewart's gaze is all of us, and proof that even the rich and famous succumb to queer eclipses of the heart. Peep some of the best jokes below.





cate blanchett and kristen stewart are the newest power couple of hollywood pic.twitter.com/MTu0vUet67

— shai (@kstewartvevo) May 8, 2018





Where's my book about Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett as lesbian robin hood style con artists who infiltrate rich ppl parties, steal all their stuff, and gift it to the poor pic.twitter.com/OeXLe8RFEA

— jen ✌🏽🌈♿️ (@bookavid) May 8, 2018





Kristen Stewart staring at Cate Blanchett as if she can't decide between being Cate Blanchett or being WITH Cate Blanchett is the biggest 20gayteen mood. pic.twitter.com/a10p9JNhNF

— Letícia (@berry_sck) May 8, 2018





Judging by the way that Kristen Stewart is looking at Cate Blanchett, Kristen is about to conveniently steal Cate's gloves so that Cate will have to collect from her place pic.twitter.com/eDRKVk5A8z

— Kimberly M (@kimpmurrell) May 9, 2018





(Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic.)