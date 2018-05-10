Kristen Stewart is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is serving on the jury. The actress and director was also joined by Cate Blanchett, who is this year's Cannes jury president, along with fellow jury members Khadija Nin, Chang Chen, Ava DuVernay, Robert Guédiguian, Léa Seydoux, Denis Villeneuve, and Andrey Zvyagintsev. But in a series of photos, Stewart was caught posing with Blanchett in proper lesbian power suits; Stewart looking at Blanchett like she was the only woman left on earth. Naturally, the internet went wild at this very pure display of queer love.
Fans lost it over Stewart's not-subtle eye flirting. In one photo, Stewart is staring intently at Blanchett's chest, in another, she's serving some serious "come hither" side face. And who could blame her? If we were within 100 feet of Blanchett, you can bet that we'd lose our composure like ice melting on a hot day. Stewart's gaze is all of us, and proof that even the rich and famous succumb to queer eclipses of the heart. Peep some of the best jokes below.
(Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic.)