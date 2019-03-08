Streetwear retailer KITH is making its first foray into beauty with an exclusive partnership with beauty giant Estee Lauder.

Called "Just Us," the limited-edition collection celebrates the "strength of every woman's natural beauty with a selection of products that provide a complete skincare regimen to create beautiful, glowing, flawless skin."



The kit includes: the Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion, Revitalizing Supreme + Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, Lip Conditioner, and the brand's #1 serum, Advanced Night Repair. They also come co-branded with Estée Lauder's archival logo, first used when the company was created in 1946.



The key inspiration for this collaboration and message behind it is Estee Lauder's own history, meant to evoke a nostalgia for the 73-year-old company.



"A woman ahead of her time in every way, Estée Lauder broke all the rules and disrupted the world of beauty," a press release said. "Determined, creative and courageous, she saw the future of beauty long before others dared to imagine it. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's inspiration from Estée Lauder extends past their mutual birthplace of Queens, NY, and dives deeper into her entrepreneurial spirit and disruptive thinking."

The collaboration comes hot on the heels of a series of high-end partnerships KITH has debuted in the past few months from, Versace to Net-a-porter, as founder Ronnie Fieg continues to expand the brand's consumer reach and aesthetic.



Each kit will be showcased in a custom acrylic case and numbered canvas bag with gold detailing and a travel-size mirror. The limited-edition kit retails for $145 and will be available exclusively at KITH on Friday, March 15.