Kehlani Joins the Conversation on 'Girls'

After Rita Ora's new single "Girls" dropped on Friday, it's received a lot of love but also criticism from some members of the LGBTQ community, with singer Hayley Kiyoko's comments resonating with many. Now, openly queer artist Kehlani joins in on the conversation, also echoing Kiyoko's thoughts on the song. She called the song's lyrics "harmful," and said that some quotes "weren't progressive."
The artist, who's worked with Cardi B for "Ring" in the rapper's album Invasion of Privacy, says that she loves and supports all the artists on the track "but this isn't about talent. it's about choice."
The singer points out that there were "many awkward slurs, quotes, and moments that were like 'word? word'." Replies to her tweet refer in particular to the line about "scissoring."
Still, Kehlani kept her comments constructive, continuously reminding people of her love for the four "Girls" singers, and made sure to keep the discussion calm—emphasizing that her intention is not to drag her fellow female artists.
