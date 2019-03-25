After a tumultuous and dramatic few weeks following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods is back in business. This time she's selling her own set of false lashes.



The three lash set includes Summer Heir, LA Baby and Beach Please, and each set is created to give you a different texture depending on the occasion. The lashes also come with a protective case and can be used up to 15 times.

"When you apply the glue, don't overdo it and wait a couple of seconds for the glue to dry before applying the lash," Woods instructed. "It's easier to stick on once the glue gets kind of tacky."

In collaboration with cruelty-free label Eylure, the reality star has been everywhere from LA to (now) London promoting the exclusive line. "I'm so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug," she said on Instagram last week.

The line is already on sale at Ulta.com in the U.S for $7.99, but with her new collaboration with Superdrug, Woods is taking this business global.

This isn't the reality star's first business venture either; she already runs a successful and size-inclusive activewear label, Secndnture.

But perhaps this news should offer some clarity to those speculating that the fallout with the Kardashians and Jenners had turned Woods so destitute she was pinning for a job at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR? I mean... LOL, but no.

The Jordyn Woods X Eylure collection goes live today, and will be available online and across Superdrug stores in the UK.