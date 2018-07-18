In September of 2017, Failing Upwards podcast co-hosts James Harris, Lawrence Schlossman, and Jeremy Robinson-Leon founded Jonah Hill Day, an event celebrating the personal style of Jonah Hill, the kindliest of scumbros. Hill's style and earnest dedication to streetwear are much beloved; consider Instagram's "Jonah Hill fit watch 2k18."

This year, Hill actually showed up at the second annual Jonah Hill Day at Kinfolk 90 in Williamsburg (as The Cut's Emilia Petrarca reported , he arrived an hour early). And last night he talked about the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live, likely giving Palace and Quartersnacks their first-ever shout-outs on late night television.

"People like how I dress, which I think is very flattering," said Hill. "So I thought these were like 16-year-old kids, but they're like, 35-year-old men who work at GQ and stuff."

Hill said he was too shy to attend the party last year. "This year, I was like, I need to get over my social anxiety," he told Kimmel. "And I went in there and I freaked it."

Big mood, wave, etc. Somewhere on Clout Alley, Justin Theroux weeps.