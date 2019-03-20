Rihanna Is Dropping Three New Body Lava Shades

Take off your clothes, pull out your credit cards, because Fenty Beauty is restocking the Body Lava Luminizer — one of the brand's hottest products to date.



Rihanna herself made the announcement on Instagram complete with a smokin' image of herself from the new campaign. "Back with that new DRIP!" she wrote. (As a result, PAPER is now advocating for her to replace The Oscar).

The cult product that originally launched in two shades, Who Needs Clothes (in shimmering rose gold) and Brown Sugar ( in golden bronze) will also welcome one brand new hue: Trophy Wife, which comes with a glossy, metallic gold finish.

All three products are limited-edition and drop tonight. The original line sold out on the day of its release, so we recommend setting an alarm.

The Fenty Beauty Body Lava shades, which retail at $59, will become available for purchase at midnight, March 21 on fentybeauty.com and across Sephora.