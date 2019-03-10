This week the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, along with President Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump, went on a trip to Lee County, Alabama to survey the damage from the EF4 tornado that hit last week. The footage and photos from the visit has led to the resurfacing of the body-double conspiracies that first came about in 2017.
Melania body-double truthers and jokesters are saying that the woman accompanying POTUS at the memorial for the 23 people killed by the Alabama tornadoes is not, in fact, Melania. This has, of course, prompted many tweets and memes where people point out how different Melania looks on this trip. One theory involves Melania's personal bodyguard, who bears some semblance to the first lady.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump view memorial crosses for the 23 people killed in the Alabama tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/HGs6gpxLDk— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 8, 2019
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump land in West Palm Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/eVFaw4wgvg— The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2019
See the photos, footage, memes, and #FakeMelania receipts below and judge for yourself:
GUYS THAT IS NOT MELANIA pic.twitter.com/2kfo7QMU2x— Red™️ (@Redpainter1) March 8, 2019
Ok People! Let’s list all the ways #FakeMelania is different than #RealMelania. What the hell—it’s the weekend, we all deserve some downtime.— MellyMed🦋 (@mel_med_larson) March 9, 2019
I’ll go first:
•Chin Shape pic.twitter.com/vl3hDpMx3k
#FakeMelania Thetes NO WAY that’s Melania... enlarge the photo ... her mouth and face shape are completely different!!! pic.twitter.com/7s4S3WH0Zi— Sally Gardner 🌷🌿🌷 (@newt50) March 9, 2019
I previously thought the #fakeMelania thing was bullshit but I actually don't think that's her. lol https://t.co/KQNekZy0pi— Danny//B 🍊 (@OGBotterz) March 8, 2019
It’s bizarre that they trot out #FakeMelania, thinking no one will notice. This one’s shorter + looks nothing like her!— #25theThe45th! (@TheMominatrixx) March 9, 2019
Melania Trump is the same height as Michelle Obama: 5’11”
Barack Obama is 6’1”; Trump *says* he’s 6’3”, but looks to be as tall as Obama
Where’s the REAL one? pic.twitter.com/3DqtT02O65
WELL, damn...#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/VeakxeAnKP— Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 (@blogdiva) March 9, 2019
Too weird for words. Are Melania and #FakeMelania even wearing the same ring? Do secret service agents generally wear such elaborate rings on the job? pic.twitter.com/Hm784nsBNn— Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) March 9, 2019
I'm sure it's the real Melania, she's just wearing flats. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/Q94CobEgYl— Mary Fitzpatrick (@Fitzmary) March 9, 2019
Me falling deeper and deeper into this #FakeMelania conspiracy pic.twitter.com/eWQsY1vE2R— Token_BK (@TokenBK1) March 9, 2019
Everyone’s talking about #FakeMelania but I’m more interested in the context of this photo pic.twitter.com/ZbJCzS42kx— 🌹i'm not superstitious but i am a little stitious (@katiedoesntknow) March 9, 2019
