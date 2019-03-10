Fashion Month
This week the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, along with President Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump, went on a trip to Lee County, Alabama to survey the damage from the EF4 tornado that hit last week. The footage and photos from the visit has led to the resurfacing of the body-double conspiracies that first came about in 2017.

Melania body-double truthers and jokesters are saying that the woman accompanying POTUS at the memorial for the 23 people killed by the Alabama tornadoes is not, in fact, Melania. This has, of course, prompted many tweets and memes where people point out how different Melania looks on this trip. One theory involves Melania's personal bodyguard, who bears some semblance to the first lady.

See the photos, footage, memes, and #FakeMelania receipts below and judge for yourself:

Image via Getty

