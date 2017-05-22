Sunday is a day for reflection--on the week, on the latest Trump news, on the best sketches from SNL the previous night, and on the internet's new favorite memes. Today is for Katy Perry and her bizarre, awkward af dance from her performance last night on SNL. While Migos sang their part in her new song "Bon Apetit," Slayty provided the backup with her own off the cuff interpretative dance.

Content warning: Katy's dance reaches maximum levels of awkward.

And since nothing can happen on national television without a pointed response from the peanut gallery, Twitter denizens made their feelings very very known.





I just overheard a queen in Brooklyn say "Katy Perry is basically like a bachelorette party at a gay bar." *FAINTS*

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 21, 2017





Somebody please protect the Migos from Katy Perry. WTF IS SHE DOING??????? pic.twitter.com/X0u9hCzHwD

— Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) May 21, 2017





Katy Perry looks like an out of touch teacher trying to relate to the black youth. This was hilariously terrible. pic.twitter.com/WB4PXLXf8T

— IV:XX Hotep Doobs (@DOEDoobs) May 21, 2017





The most bland dish of 2017 pic.twitter.com/bgTntvJE6g

— 🚙 (@VanDerek_) May 21, 2017

Yikes.

Header photo via Twitter