Since its launch in 1947, Christian Dior has been defining fashion and setting the bar in the industry. From introducing the iconic "New Look" to being interpreted under the guidance of greats like John Galliano and Raf Simons, the enduring maison (now under the artistic direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri) is celebrating their rich history with a capsule collection of some greatest hits.

The seasonless collection, called Dior 30 Montaigne, references the atelier's longtime address and birthplace of the company's legacy. Rounding up some Dior staples like the classic Bar Jacket, J'adior slingback heels and tees that feature slogans like "We Should All Be Feminists," the new drop is a testament to the brand's timeless appeal.

As part of the launch, Dior also debuted a new handbag silhouette in the capsule with a campaign starring Oscar-winner, Jennifer Lawrence. Taking quickly to the newest bag, a slew of Insta-beauties like supermodel Natalia Vodianova, as well as influencers like Olivia Culpo, Chriselle Lim, Charlotte Groeneveld and Chiara Ferragni can show you how to work the bag that's as timeless as the brand.

The sophisticated cross-body handbag, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, comes in multiple colorways and is now available on dior.com.