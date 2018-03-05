Demna Gvasalia presented his co-ed Fall '18 collection for Balenciaga yesterday in partnership with the World Food Programme, and its oversized silhouettes, multi-layered looks and giant graffitied mountain set caused plenty of waves.

One detail that might have slipped your notice was the French phone number printed across looks 33 an 35 of the 72 look collection that Gvasalia told Dazed backstage will actually connect you to a (fake but for this purpose) Balenciaga hotline.

If you call the hotline, a Balenciaga bot reportedly greets you and you're asked a few questions including your gender (which includes transgender and non-binary options), as well as marital status, if you have a pet, and what your favorite shape is. After completely the 20 questions, the bot thanks you for your call and says "All data will be erased now."

Totally ridiculous, totally Demna.



Images via Getty

