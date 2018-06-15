We could fix many glowing descriptors to hip-hop starlet Chae Buttuh, and all would be correct. On one hand, she's an Aquarius Moon, Leo Sun, Scorpio Rising which makes her cucumber-cool, decadent and grand, and mysterious and sexual all at once. OK, yes. She's also been said to use her avant-garde aesthetic to make trap music that "sounds like it's being beamed from a distant star." Also, not wrong. And Chae, who is based in North Carolina, where she's from, calls herself the "DIY Underground Princess" of the queer scene and the First Lady of independent label Futurehood. No one is here to argue with that.

What I can confirm is that listening to Chae's music is an experience both iconoclastic and sexually liberating. Do y'all remember last year's HoFi, a collection of "glam trap and ho hymns"? It powerfully reclaimed the concept "hoeism" as a future feminist politic, and again, who are we to disagree? If the future is feminist and inherently, then that means we can all safely be hoes in peace, owning our bodies, ourselves, especially if we are like Chae, people who are proudly moving through the world transgressively as out and proud femmes. Doing so importantly removes the burden of shame from the way femme people express and define their sexual identities.