The YOUNG LEGENDS Runway Benefit for Make-A-Wish, powered by Wen Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean, saw celebrities modeling high fashion Christian Cowan looks for charity and a night of high fashion for a good cause at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on October 24.

Hosted by PAPER's Drew Elliott with Samantha Ronson DJing, the benefit runway show opened with Paris Hilton in an iconic pink bow dress by Cowan, followed by Jaime King in a firey red sequin suit. Lele Pons, 5-year-old Narhiya and Jenna Ortega from Disney's Stuck in the Middle also strutted their stuff.

A major turn out saw proceeds from last year's show double with not only funds raised directly on site, but through a silent auction and sponsorships. American street artist Alec Monopoly also broke out his brushes and paint for a live installation before the show, and four Make-A-Wish children got to help the artist create the one-of-a-kind painting. The painting will be sold with all proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish.

See photos and exclusive video from the event below:

Runway photos by Araya Diaz

Red carpet photos by Michael Julius Photography