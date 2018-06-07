Once again Beyoncé proves herself to be troller-in-chief, throwing fans into a tizzy when she and husband Jay-Z appeared on a On The Run II tour projector holding two babies — roughly the age of her new twins, Rumi and Sir — only to reveal the infants did not emerge from her womb.

Related | If You Can't Do Your Job, Beyoncé Will Do it For You

The wee ones appeared on screen during the first date of the OTR II tour in Cardiff, Wales, between title cards reading "Love Never Changes" and "Love Is Universal." Naturally fans assumed the babies belonged to Bey and Jay, because, well, why would a star who revealed footage from her wedding on a previous tour, screen a video where she holds a pair of children who are not her own in?

We don't know, but a diligent Buzzfeed reporter did reach out to Beyonce's rep to ask if the children on screen were Sir and Rumi. The reply was that, "It's not." Then to whom do these babies belong?



Regardless, the first night of the 15-date European tour (to be followed up by 21 shows in the U.S.) looked killer. See the 42-song setlist, below.

"Holy Grail"

"Part II (On the Run)"

"'03 Bonnie & Clyde"

"Drunk in Love"

"Clique"

"Diva"

"On To The Next One"

"Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit"

"***Flawless"

"Feeling Myself"

"Top Off"

"Naughty Girl"

"Big Pimpin'"

"Run This Town"

"Baby Boy"

"You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)"

"Bam"

"Hold Up / Countdown"

"Sorry / Me, Myself & I"

"99 Problems"

"Ring The Alarm"

"Don't Hurt Yourself"

"I Care"

"4:44"

"No Church In The Wild"

"Song Cry / MaNyfaCedGod"

"Resentment"

"Family Feud"

"Upgrade U"

"Niggas in Paris"

"Beach Is Better"

"Formation"

"Run the World (Girls)"

"Public Service Announcement"

"The Story Of O.J."

"Déjà Vu"

"Show Me What You Got"

"Crazy In Love"

"Freedom"

"U Don't Know"

"Perfect"

"Young Forever"

Photo via Instagram

