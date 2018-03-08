Everyone's favorite dream-pop cry-along band, Beach House, announced their new album today. The Baltimore-based band will be releasing their seventh album, appropriately titled 7, on May 11. Devotees of the many occult traditions recognize the number 7 as being very significant — in Kabbalah, 7 represents the concept of netzach, which symbolizes victory through endurance. The seventh card of the Tarot's Major Arcana, the Chariot, echoes this dynamism. Coincidentally, the band released a song called "Chariot" last year — maybe they've been studying up on their practical magic?

The band described the album's simple title as a call to explore the songs piece-by-piece. "We hoped its simplicity would encourage people to look inside. No title using words that we could find felt like an appropriate summation of the album," they wrote, as part of their album statement. They've already released two singles from the album, "Lemon Glow" and "Dive," which you can listen to below.

Beach House also described a different recording process from their previous works. The band indicated that the songs were recorded in groups of 3-4, rather than in one long recording stretch. They also experimented with their instrumentation, straying away from their minimal guitar and keyboard format. "As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard," they wrote. "There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us."

Speaking of live shows, they will also be embarking on a headlining tour. Interestingly, it appears that the band will be skipping the requisite summer music festival dates. If you're looking to cry along to their enchanting music, you'll have to catch them at a live show. Tickets go on sale on March 9, 2018, at 10 AM local time.

Apr. 30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 01 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

May 02 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex Live

May 04 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric

May 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

May 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

May 08 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

May 11 - Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Blackberry (album release show)

May 13 - Mayer, AZ - Form Arcosanti

Jun. 02 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

Jul. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theatre

Jul. 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Jul. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Jul. 30 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

Jul. 31 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Aug. 02 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Aug. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Aug. 05 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory at North Park

Aug. 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

Aug. 10 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Aug. 12 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Aug. 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Aug. 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre

Aug. 18 - Chicago, Il - Chicago Theatre

Aug. 19 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Aug. 20 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre

Aug. 22 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre

Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Aug. 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Aug. 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sep. 25 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios

Sep. 26 - Porto, Portugal - Teatro sa da Bandeira

Sep. 30 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne

Oct. 01 - Köln, DE - Gloria

Oct. 02 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Oct. 04 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet

Oct. 05 - Gothenburg, SE - Trädgar'n

Oct. 07 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

Oct. 08 - Stockholm, SE- Münchenbryggeriet

Oct. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Forum Black Box

Oct. 11 - Hamburg, DE - Kampnagel

Oct. 12 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

Oct. 13 - Brussels, BE - AB

Oct. 15 - Paris, FR - Olympia

Oct. 18 - London, UK - Troxy

Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Oct. 20 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Photo Courtesy of Beach House