Everyone's favorite dream-pop cry-along band, Beach House, announced their new album today. The Baltimore-based band will be releasing their seventh album, appropriately titled 7, on May 11. Devotees of the many occult traditions recognize the number 7 as being very significant — in Kabbalah, 7 represents the concept of netzach, which symbolizes victory through endurance. The seventh card of the Tarot's Major Arcana, the Chariot, echoes this dynamism. Coincidentally, the band released a song called "Chariot" last year — maybe they've been studying up on their practical magic?
The band described the album's simple title as a call to explore the songs piece-by-piece. "We hoped its simplicity would encourage people to look inside. No title using words that we could find felt like an appropriate summation of the album," they wrote, as part of their album statement. They've already released two singles from the album, "Lemon Glow" and "Dive," which you can listen to below.
Beach House also described a different recording process from their previous works. The band indicated that the songs were recorded in groups of 3-4, rather than in one long recording stretch. They also experimented with their instrumentation, straying away from their minimal guitar and keyboard format. "As a result, there are some songs with no guitar, and some without keyboard," they wrote. "There are songs with layers and production that we could never recreate live, and that is exciting to us."
Speaking of live shows, they will also be embarking on a headlining tour. Interestingly, it appears that the band will be skipping the requisite summer music festival dates. If you're looking to cry along to their enchanting music, you'll have to catch them at a live show. Tickets go on sale on March 9, 2018, at 10 AM local time.
Apr. 30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
May 01 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
May 02 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex Live
May 04 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
May 05 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
May 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
May 08 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
May 11 - Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Blackberry (album release show)
May 13 - Mayer, AZ - Form Arcosanti
Jun. 02 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
Jul. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theatre
Jul. 27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Jul. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Jul. 30 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Jul. 31 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
Aug. 02 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Aug. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Aug. 05 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory at North Park
Aug. 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
Aug. 10 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
Aug. 12 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Aug. 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Aug. 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre
Aug. 18 - Chicago, Il - Chicago Theatre
Aug. 19 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Aug. 20 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre
Aug. 22 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre
Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Aug. 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Aug. 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sep. 25 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios
Sep. 26 - Porto, Portugal - Teatro sa da Bandeira
Sep. 30 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne
Oct. 01 - Köln, DE - Gloria
Oct. 02 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
Oct. 04 - Lund, SE - Mejeriet
Oct. 05 - Gothenburg, SE - Trädgar'n
Oct. 07 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
Oct. 08 - Stockholm, SE- Münchenbryggeriet
Oct. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Forum Black Box
Oct. 11 - Hamburg, DE - Kampnagel
Oct. 12 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
Oct. 13 - Brussels, BE - AB
Oct. 15 - Paris, FR - Olympia
Oct. 18 - London, UK - Troxy
Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
Oct. 20 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Photo Courtesy of Beach House