With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, an executive producer credit on his dad's album Grateful, and head-turning style that inspires envy in tots and grown-ups alike, it's no stretch to say that DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck's one-year-old son Asahd is the most powerful baby in music. And, with his cherubic smile, it's clear he's taking after his dad's infectious positivity; his parents have even teamed up with UNICEF in his honor to launch a campaign raising funds for children in need. Below, Asahd shows off some of his dashing looks in his debut magazine fashion shoot.





Asahd wears shirt and pants by Terrell Jones produced by 5001 Flavors, sneakers by Jordan Brand and bracelet by Pristine Jewelers

Photo by JUCO

Tuxedo and shirt by Terrell Jones produced by 5001 Flavors and sneakers by Jordan Brand

Photography by JUCO



Styling by Terrell Jones



Photography Assistants: Dustin Ruegger and Nik Williams

Special thanks to Billy Rogers