If you, like me, are an OG stan of North West and all of the sweet times and ~lewks~ she brings us, prepare to melt further. The true queen of Calabasas just went off at paparazzi trying to take her picture, cone in hand, in a way that suggests the Kardashian lifestyle might not be for her. Bless.



Leaving the Museum of Ice Cream with Kourtney, Kim and Kris, three year-old North literally screams at photographers, in the cutest way possible. We have all been there when doing any kind of activity around a parent (for me it was roller skating) or approached by a camera while dripping in perspiration on the dance floor and frankly, there is nothing more frustrating. North, we love you, and peace be with you.

On an unrelated note: WHOSE HARIBO HAND IS THIS?????

We'll never know.

