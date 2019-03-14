Hot on the heels of the hugely anticipated live-action film Aladdin, MAC has teased a collaboration with the Disney film.



Full details including the prices of the products are still pending, but we do know that the three-piece collection will feature a hot pink lipstick called Whole New World, a nine-shade eye-shadow palette called Jasmine, and a bronzer called Your Wish Is My Command. The news also seems to be very strategically timed days after the debut of the full-length trailer.

"Filled with a mix of precious metals and Jasmine-inspired jewel-tones, The Disney Aladdin Collection by MAC unleashes a new world of limited-edition colour," the brand announced on Instagram.

In a press release, the brand added: "Each item included in the collection will be adorned with special packaging inspired by the rich patterns and vibrant colors of Agrabah where Aladdin and Jasmine's exciting story unfolds."

The limited-edition collection is slated to be available for purchase on May 16, followed by the official premiere of the film on May 24. Watch the Aladdin trailer, below.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageou...