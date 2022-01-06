Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach went deep into the Valentino archives for her latest red carpet look. For last night's Euphoria Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, the actress wore a black and white striped column dress with a scallop-trimmed bodice from the Italian brand's Spring/Summer 1992 collection.

She even had her hair red for the occasion in homage to supermodel Christy Turlington, who also sported red hair when she originally wore the dress on the brand's runway way back in October 1991. The collection, designed by the brand's founder and then-Creative Director Valentino Garavani, featured a black and white striped runway backdrop as models like Claudia Schiffer and Karen Mulder wore their own black and white frocks.

Both Law and Zendaya posted the original look on their Instagram Stories in recognition of the dress's origins and supermodel reference. The two have been using the red carpet to tell various stories lately, including the starlet's apocalyptic Rick Owens dress for the Dune premiere and a spiderweb-inspired custom Valentino Haute Couture gown for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

The other fashion winner of the night was Z's costar Sydney Sweeney in a white Miu Miu silk ensemble with crystal embroidery and matching opera gloves. It's giving debutante realness with sexpot glam. The first episode of Euphoria Season airs Sunday, January 9, 2022 on HBO Max at 9 pm EST.