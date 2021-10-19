Zendaya is having quite the month. Between covering British Vogue's and InStyle and slaying her Dune press tour all over the world, this girl is on fire! Just yesterday she ate all the girls up at the film's London premiere in a Fall 2021 Rick Owens iridescent sequin gown.

And now, a deserving honor is being bestowed upon her by the CFDA: the organization announced today that Zendaya will be given the Fashion Icon Award at this year's gala held on November 10th.

Previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna (remember the naked dress she wore that evening?) It's safe to say that Zendaya is in very good company. At the age of 25, she's also the youngest person to receive the award from the CFDA.

It will also be a big night for Z's stylist Law Roach as his other client, Anya Taylor Joy, will be awarded "Face of the Year." Addtionally, The Model Alliance will receive the Positive Social Influence Award for its commitment to advocate for the rights of models and garment workers.

When news broke out this morning, however, some on Twitter lamented how Lil Kim is also deserving of the award and called for her flowers to be rightfully given, as her style has paved the way and influenced people for years but continues to be overlooked.