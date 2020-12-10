Zara Taps Emerging Designers In Latest Collection

Each year, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dictates the direction in which American fashion design is headed, and if you've perused the collections from the masterful Class of 2019 finalists, it's evident that the path to be taken is sustainability. With eco-friendly design at the forefront, four of those top-tier designers — Barragán, Private Policy, Abasi Rosborough and Alejandra Alonso Rojas — have lent their creative visions to Zara for a limited-edition, environmentally-conscious capsule collection.

Mexican designer Victor Barragán designed a dual-tone, oversized trench with a double-breasted construction out of naturally grown linen, sourced from crops free of artificial irrigation and genetic modification. New York-based Private Policy used the same textile to create a three-piece, light pink suit decorated with subtle-yet-elegant fruit embroidery.

Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough — the creative directors behind Abasi Rosborough — crafted a statement-making red suit with black stripes down the sleeves and a large, ornamental bird motif embellished onto the back. The duo enlisted naturally grown cotton for the garment, proving that sustainable, alternative fabrics do not diminish the vibrancy of a piece.

Completing the range, Madrid-bred visionary Alejandra Alonso Rojas designed a tie-dye dress with a V-neck and spaghetti straps using Join Life viscose, a wood-sourced fiber from more sustainably-managed forests.

Zara's full CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund collection launches in stores and on the brand's website today, December 10.

