One of 2020's early standout albums, Yves Tumor's Heaven to a Tortured Mind is a noisy psychedelic rock orgy dripping in angst and sex appeal. The project sees the artist spiral further down the dark, twisted glam-rock rabbit hole that they first explored on their breakout 2018 album, Safe in the Hands of Love, with stellar results. Tumor has since returned with a new visual for the Diana Gordon-featuring album cut "Kerosene!"

Directed by SSION's Cody Critcheloe, the video feels like a campy reimagining of David Cronenberg's Crash, opening on a shot of Tumor and Bailey Stiles passionately making love in the wreckage of an overturned convertible as a jealous Gordon tees off. Tensions flare, lunches are ruined, golf balls are cracked like eggs and the bizarre love triangle comes to a spectacular head in what amounts to a surreal tale of fatalistic lust.

"We set out to create an epic rock-n-roll-swindled story around a motley crew of characters as they navigate a day in the life of what should be called the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what's left of Middle America," Critcheloe says. "Yes, it's all true: Yves Tumor, Diana Gordon, Bailey Stiles and Chris Greatti tear it crazy as they loosen a few notches on the Bible Belt in pursuit of glam-packed caloric excess all-across-the-bored."

Check out the uncensored cut of the official music video for Yves Tumor's "Kerosene!"

Photo courtesy of Collin Fletcher

