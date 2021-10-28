If you've ever dreamed of a one-size-fits-all genders form of protection, a Malaysian gynecologist has created what is thought to be the world's first unisex condom.

Made from a medical grade adhesive material that is typically used for dressing injuries, Wondaleaf is a condom designed to be used on either a penis or a vagina. The polyurethane material is waterproof and flexible enough to conform to a variety of surfaces with the adhesive applied to one side while still feeling comfortable on the skin to the point where inventor John Tang Ing Chinh says, "once you put it on, you often don't realize that it's there."

Wondaleaf's inventor hopes that his creation will help promote better sexual health in his home country. "Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases," Tang said.

The Wondaleaf has already gone through several rounds of clinical trials and is set to become commercially available starting in December. As an added bonus, Wondaleaf is also relatively affordable with each box of two unisex condoms, as well as two packets of water-based lube, selling for 14.99 ringgit (approximately $3.62).

Check out and instructional video for Wondaleaf below.