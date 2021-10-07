Willow Smith recently spoke on an episode of Red Table Talk about a terrifying experience involving a stalker that broke into her house.

Smith, speaking to her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, detailed what happened. "During December when we were gone for a family vacation, [the stalker] actually came to my house and broke in while we were away," she said. "Crazy, crazy times. Thank God I wasn't there."

Continuing on, she explained that the man found out her pattern of movement, built a "little camp behind the house," and set up to wait for Smith to return to the premises.

Jada then revealed that cops were called to the scene and explained the terrifying aftermath.

"Once [the police] got all the evidence that they needed from inside, we had to take all the stuff out of the refrigerator because we were afraid maybe he put something in the drinks or in her food to knock her out," she said. "We had to go through everything. Toothpaste, everything. Everything in the house had to go."

As scary as the ordeal was, there's an even more insidious element to it that connects to how we all use the internet today: her physical stalker started out as a cyberstalker. He had tried to make contact with her on the internet and when that didn't work, he resolved to come to her place.

"They're watching all of your social media accounts to see what your movements are and this guy was doing that to me... for a couple years actually," she said.